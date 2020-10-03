Outrage at anti-Semitic graffiti in Paris kosher restaurant

PARIS (AP) — The Paris prosecutor says an investigation has been opened after anti-Semitic graffiti was found in a kosher restaurant. A video posted on social media by the Union of Jewish Students of France shows the restaurant in the 19th district of Paris with anti-Semitic slogans and swastikas painted on the wall, broken windows and destroyed tables and chairs. The prosecutors’ office said a probe was opened Friday into “racist degradations.” Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo condemned “with the utmost firmness this hateful act of anti-Semitic vandalism” and said it would not be tolerated.