President Trump getting COVID-19 could influence others’ behavior

MADISON (WKOW) -- Though more than 34.7 million people have contracted COVID-19 across the world, President Donald Trump's recent positive test might break through the noise, according to one epidemiologist.

The idea of millions of people worldwide having had it, it's so abstract," epidemiologist Malia Jones said Saturday. "The human brain is really bad at processing big numbers. We are just wired to understand the world through personal stories."

Jones said the unfolding story of President Trump, the First Lady, several White House aides and several senators testing positive is a personal story of the effects of the pandemic. She said seeing high-profile political leaders get sick might convince their supporters to take the virus threat more seriously.

"I do hope that people who are watching this unfold who might have been suspicious about how real COVID is are seeing that it really is very infectious and it can spread through a group of people in close contact very quickly," she said.

Throughout the pandemic, the president has disregarded public health guidelines by continuing to hold large rallies, where his supporters often didn't wear masks or maintain social distance. President Trump often questioned the necessity of masks, which also influenced his supporters.

"We do follow people whose opinion we respect, and we take their example and follow it," Jones said. She expressed hope that the recent cluster of cases associated with President Trump will prompt political leaders to start following public health guidelines more closely.

But the president is not the only person whose actions could influence others. Jones said the actions of people in someone's social circle will affect the decisions they make.

"We are very social creatures," she said. "We will do the things people around us are doing, and it will be hard for us to do things that buck those norms."

That means if the people you spend time with are not taking pandemic precautions seriously, Jones said, that will "definitely a factor in people's decision making, and conversely, having people around who are taking precautions will make it feel more normal to do that."

She said as cases are quickly ticking up in the state, it's imperative for everyone to commit to measures like avoiding indoor gatherings and wearing masks.

"The best way forward from here is to stop spreading the disease around so no more people get it," Jones said.