Suspicious object found on train in Germany, made safe

BERLIN (AP) — Police say an object containing nails, screws, gunpowder and firecrackers that may have been an explosive device was found on board an out-of-service train in the German city of Cologne and made safe. They said Saturday that experts are still checking whether the object could have exploded. A cleaner found the object in a train parked on sidings outside Cologne’s Deutz station on Friday night. Specialists deactivated it early Saturday. Officers searched other trains on the same sidings. As of mid-afternoon, they hadn’t found any other suspect objects.