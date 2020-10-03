Teenager shot, killed riding in car in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Police are looking for a suspect after a 14-year-old girl was shot while riding in the back seat of a car in Milwaukee overnight.

The shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. near North 11th and Burleigh streets, according to Milwaukee police.

The girl died at a hospital. Authorities have not identified her at this time.

"I thought it was a terrible thing, you know? That could be anybody's child," Thomas, who lives in the area, told WISN-TV.

Police said the girl was riding in the car with her friends when they heard the gunshots.

Police are still looking for the person who fired into the vehicle.

Anyone with information should call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.