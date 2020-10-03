Town of Beloit police looking for theft suspects

BELOIT (WKOW) -- The Town of Beloit Police Department have photos of two vehicles involved in a trailer theft at a business in the 1600 block of Gale Drive in the early morning of October 1.

The trailer was a 16-foot gray-colored enclosed trailer.

The photos show there are two suspect vehicles. One is a white van that towed the trailer from the business. The is a pickup truck with a light bar on top and two white-colored crew cab doors that do not match the color of the truck.

The Town of Beloit Police Department is asking the community to help identify the suspects and vehicles involved in the theft.

Anyone with information should contact the Rock County 911 Communications Center at 608-757-2244.