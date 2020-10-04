Authorities searching for dog that bit child in Madison

MADSION (WKOW) -- A child was bitten by a dog Saturday afternoon, and officials with Public Health Madison and Dane County are looking for information regarding the incident.

Health official say it happened near the intersection of McKee Road and Country Grove Drive around 4:30 p.m. That's when they say a dog, being walked by a white man in a yellow and black hoodie, bit a child.

The dog is described was a dark colored small pit bull or an American Staffordshire.

Health officials say the man was with a woman walking a smaller dog, as well.

Public Health Madison and Dane County officials say they're worried the dog may go on to bite someone else, and that the victim may need to get a series of costly shots to prevent rabies if the dog can't be found.

They are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the City of Madison Police Department's non-emergency number (608) 255-2345 and ask for the animal services officer.