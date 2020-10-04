Azerbaijan’s No. 2 city targeted in fighting with Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — The fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces has continued on Sunday over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, with Azerbaijan’s second largest city coming under attack. Azerbaijani officials said Sunday that Armenian forces attacked the city of Ganja. Armenia’s Defense Ministry said that “no fire of any kind is being opened from the territory of Armenia in the Azerbaijan’s direction.” But Nagorno-Karabakh’s leader, Arayik Harutyunyan, confirmed he ordered “rocket attacks to neutralize military objects” in Ganja. The fighting that broke out on Sept. 27 and has continued for eight straight days is the biggest escalation of the decades-long dispute over the region, which lies within Azerbaijan but is controlled by local ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia.