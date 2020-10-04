Badgers QB Jack Coan injured foot at practice

Badgers QB Jack Coan injured foot at practiceUpdated
WKOW (MADISON)- A UW official confirmed the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's report that senior quarterback Jack Coan injured his foot at practice on Saturday and did not practice on Sunday.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is reporting that Coan is expected to undergo surgery and be out for several weeks. That means Coan would not be available for the season-opener against Illinois on Oct. 24.
Coan is coming off a 2019 season where he completed 69.6% of his passes for 2,727 yards and 18 touchdowns with 5 interceptions.
That leaves quarterbacks Graham Mertz, Chase Wolf, and Danny Vanden Boom. Mertz has the most experience playing in two games as a freshman last season completing 9 of 10 passes for 73 yards.
A UW official told 27 Sports that Paul Chryst will hold his weekly media availability on Monday.