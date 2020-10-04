Badgers QB Jack Coan injured foot at practice

WKOW (MADISON)- A UW official confirmed the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's report that senior quarterback Jack Coan injured his foot at practice on Saturday and did not practice on Sunday.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is reporting that Coan is expected to undergo surgery and be out for several weeks. That means Coan would not be available for the season-opener against Illinois on Oct. 24.

On the road for a bit but ICYMI: #Badgers QB Jack Coan will be out indefinitely after injuring foot at practice. Coan is team leader and has by far the most experience in the QB room. https://t.co/gaY1z44i3w via @journalsentinel — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) October 4, 2020

Coan is coming off a 2019 season where he completed 69.6% of his passes for 2,727 yards and 18 touchdowns with 5 interceptions.

That leaves quarterbacks Graham Mertz, Chase Wolf, and Danny Vanden Boom. Mertz has the most experience playing in two games as a freshman last season completing 9 of 10 passes for 73 yards.

A UW official told 27 Sports that Paul Chryst will hold his weekly media availability on Monday.