Dry, cool & sunny with widespread frost overnight

MADISON (WKOW) - It'll be another cool day across southern Wisconsin with high temperatures expected to be well-below average.

Temperatures fell at or near freezing for many parts of the state overnight. Light winds and the clearing skies led to another night of patchy frost development. Dane County, west was put under a Frost Advisory.

Sunday begins the stretch of dry and mostly sunny weather.

Highs in the low-to-mid 50s are likely Sunday, with warmer weather on the way. The region returns to the 60s Monday.

High pressure passing by Sunday night will bring another round of light winds and clear skies. This will allow temperatures to drop into the mid 30s by Sunday evening, dipping to the low 30s overnight.

Widespread frost is possible Sunday into Monday. Cover your plants!

Temperatures make a comeback to more seasonal values this week. Highs in the low-to-mid even some upper 60s are expected.