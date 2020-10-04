 Skip to Content

Frost Advisory from SUN 11:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 AM CDT

9:27 am Weather AlertsWx Alerts - Dodge

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Dodge County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CDT
MONDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 31 degrees will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE…Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

wkowweather

Related Articles

Skip to content