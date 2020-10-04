Frost Advisory from SUN 11:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Dodge County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CDT

MONDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 31 degrees will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE…Portions of east central, south central and southeast

Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

