Frost Advisory from SUN 11:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Crawford County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CDT

MONDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures in the lower 30s will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Vernon, Crawford, Richland and Grant

Counties. In Iowa, Allamakee and Clayton Counties.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left

uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&