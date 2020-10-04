Frost Advisory until SUN 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Columbia County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures around 32 degrees will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE…Marquette, Green Lake, Sauk, Columbia and Iowa

Counties.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT today.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&