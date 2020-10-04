Frost Advisory until SUN 8:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory until SUN 8:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Columbia County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Temperatures around 32 degrees will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…Marquette, Green Lake, Sauk, Columbia and Iowa
Counties.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT today.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&