 Skip to Content

Frost Advisory until SUN 8:00 AM CDT

Updated
Last updated today at 4:13 am
3:16 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Columiba

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Columbia County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures around 32 degrees will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE…Marquette, Green Lake, Sauk, Columbia and Iowa
Counties.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT today.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

wkowweather

Related Articles

Skip to content