Group rallies at Capitol for healthcare reform

MADISON (WKOW) -- Demonstrators rallying Sunday at the state Capitol called for free healthcare and other reforms.

The Wisconsin Poor People's Campaign helped put on the event, which is part of a national week of action to call attention to the need for affordable healthcare, especially among low-income and minority communities.

Organizers of the Madison March for Medicaid called the current healthcare system a "money-making scheme", which instead should be a human right.

"Today we heard testimonies foe people who don't qualify because they're undocumented. We heard from people that barely missed the eligibility threshold. We heard from people who have coverage through employment, but they lose that coverage once the job is gone," said Natalia Fajardo, with the organization.

During the demonstration, the group marched along E. Washington Avenue.