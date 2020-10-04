He’s fought COVID-19 for months. Can he ever really beat it?

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Larry Brown spent about 80 days in an Indianapolis hospital this spring, fighting COVID-19 and nearly dying. His journey since returning home in June has been filled with unknowns. He’s not sure yet when he’ll return to work or if lingering problems like a tingling sensation in most of his fingers will go away. Doctors say they’re still learning about recovery for patients who spent weeks sedated in hospitals on ventilators. They think some may never completely recover. Exactly how many patients like Brown exist is unknown, but thousands have taken to social media to find informal advice and support.