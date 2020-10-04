It’s not Taco Tuesday, but it is National Taco Day

(WKOW/CNN) -- In case you need an excuse to eat tacos, it's National Taco Day! This delicious food is honored each year on Oct. 4.

To celebrate at home, you can make a taco bar for your family dinner or you can score a deal while you're out.

Restaurants across the country are getting in the spirit. Taco Bell is giving away 10,000 free tacos.

Moe's Southwest Grill is offering $5 off their 'Taco Meal Kit.'

Today's social media hashtag is #NationalTacoDay, so join in the fun!