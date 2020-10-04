Janesville police investigating overnight shooting

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Police in Janesville are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Police said two people repeated hearing gunshots on the 100 block of South Locust Street around 3 a.m. When police got there, they found shell casings.

Police haven't found anyone with injuries and, so far, no one has gotten medical treatment at any nearby hospitals for gunshot related injuries.

Police don't have any suspect information and are encouraging the public to help by calling the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 with any information they may have about the incident.