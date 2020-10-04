Monona Grove parent pushes for family input, hybrid learning

MADISON (WKOW) -- As schools throughout Dane County reopen, one mom in the Monona Grove School District is fighting to have a say in the school reopening plans.

Jennifer Hablewitz, mother of four, has two children who attend Monona Grove schools.

"Every other district in Dane County has got a reopening plan. We don't. And it's frustrating," said Hablewitz.

Right now, the school district operates only through virtual learning. District officials say they will reassess plans before November, the start of the second quarter.

Hablewitz does not worry about the education of her own kids; rather, she's concerned for those families who need in-person learning.

"All kids K through 2nd and all kids with IEPs [Individual Education Plans]-- their families should have been given an option to come back to school if they needed it," she said.

As a healthcare worker, she adds that she has no intention of belittling the coronavirus or teachers' concerns about in-person learning. She wants both parents and teachers to have a choice in the matter.

Hablewitz has become somewhat of an advocate for the cause: she started a Facebook group with more than 160 families, met with school board members and the superintendent and created yard signs for her community.

The yard signs say to vote no on the district's $3.7 million referendum to improve the schools. She says while the schools are not being used and until the district comes up with a reopening plan, taxpayers should not have to spend more money.

"What I've been asking the board from the beginning -- I just want a survey to go out asking families who needs 100 percent in person, who needs 100 percent virtual," said Hablewitz.

In a statement to 27 News, superintendent Daniel Olson said, "The Monona Grove School Board is holding a special meeting on October 6; during that meeting they will hear an update on our phased reopening planning."

He added the board may choose to vote Tuesday, or wait until the next meeting on October 14.

Meanwhile, Hablewitz and other parents will hold a rally on Monday to advocate their cause.