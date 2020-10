The Packers home game against the Falcons set for Monday night has a new kickoff time set for 7:50 p.m. (CT) the Packers announced on Sunday.

The game was moved by the NFL from its original start time of 7:15 p.m. after a game between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs was rescheduled for Monday at 6:05 p.m. CDT because of Covid related issues.