‘Saturday Night Live’ goes political in 46th season opener

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Saturday Night Live” went political with a parody of this week’s presidential debate, Chris Rock’s jab at President Donald Trump and Megan Thee Stallion’s message supporting Black people during her performance. The NBC late-night sketch series jumped into the reenactment of the recent debate between the Republican President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden. The series opened its 46th season, returning to the studio this week after the coronavirus pandemic halted production. Alec Baldwin returned to play Trump before the president’s COVID diagnosis, while Jim Carrey made his feature debut as Biden. Rock hosted the show in front of a live audience, which included about two dozen first responders who wore masks.