South African coffin-maker saw COVID-19 at work and at home

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A coffin-maker in South Africa has watched the coronavirus pandemic turn his business upside down. It also moved into Casey Pillay’s home, infecting his wife, who helped pregnant women with the virus deliver their babies. She later recovered, reflecting the relatively low death toll from COVID-19 in South Africa, and in Africa in general, as the continent appears to defy dire predictions. For Pillay, the need for coffins rose and fell as South Africa’s lockdown levels changed, but overall, he said, “business went down.” As the world surpasses 1 million deaths, Africa is bracing for a likely second wave of infections.