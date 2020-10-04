Suspect at large after allegedly shooting man during argument

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department (MPD) is looking for a suspect that allegedly shot a man Sunday morning in Madison.

It happened just before 1 a.m. in the 5000 block of Camden Road.

The 40-year-old victim told police said he got into an argument with a man he vaguely knew. During the argument, the man pulled a gun and fired a shot that hit the victim's foot.

MPD couldn't find evidence in the area of Camden Road, and no arrests have been made.

The alleged suspect is at large.