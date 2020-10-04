Tens of thousands of dollars in damage caused in Janesville corn dryer fire

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Fire investigators in Janesville said they weren't able to determine what caused a corn dryer to catch fire on a farm Saturday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m., Firefighters responded to reports of a fire in the 5300 block of E. County Trunk MM at Metcafe Brothers Farm.

Janesville and Milton firefighters arrived, and noticed smoke and fire showing from a corn dryer. With the help of additional resources, they were able to extinguish the fire and unload remaining corn from the dryer.

No one reported any injuries, and investigators were not able to determine what caused the fire.

According to a press release, there was about $400,00 in property damage and $20,000 worth of corn damaged as well.

The Clinton and Whitewater Fire Departments provided mutual aid.