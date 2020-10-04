Two arrested in Columbia County for drug, firearm charges

TOWNSHIP OF CALEDONIA (WKOW) -- Officials say a Columbia County deputy pulled over a vehicle for speeding and found drugs and firearms in the car.

Donyae Shaquel Butler, 27, of Madison was driving. Cierra Takenya Finkley, 29, of Madison was the passenger, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

The two were pulled over Sunday morning at about 2 a.m. on Highway 33 near I-90/94, initially for speeding. The Columbia County deputy got to the vehicle and saw and smelled marijuana inside.

The deputy also found Butler had what appeared to be MDMA, known as ecstasy.

When the deputy told Butler he was being detained as part of his investigation, officials say Butler resisted.

According to the sheriff's office, the passenger, Finkley, got out of the vehicle and tried to stop the deputy from detaining Butler.

She was arrested and is charged with carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, resisting/obstructing an officer, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Butler was arrested and taken to the Columbia County jail, were officials say they found he had a significant amount of cocaine hidden in his body. He faces charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine (>5-15g), possession of a hallucinogenic drug, an OWI, possession of marijuana, resisting/obstructing an officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, and violation of probation.

Both Butler and Finkley are awaiting an initial appearance in the Columbia County Circuit Court.