UK government says it will reform ‘broken’ asylum system

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s interior minister has vowed to stop people entering the country clandestinely and to fix what she called a “broken” asylum system. Similar commitments have been made and broken by U.K. governments for years. Home Secretary Priti Patel said the government would bring in new laws so it could “stop those who come here illegally making endless legal claims to remain” and “expedite the removal of those who have no claim for protection.” Patel said in a speech to a virtual Conservative Party conference that the changes would be “the biggest overhaul of our asylum system in decades.” Opposition Labour Party immigration spokesman Nick Thomas-Symonds said the Conservatives were “lacking in compassion and competence” on immigration.