US push for Arab-Israel ties divides Sudanese leaders

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s fragile interim government is sharply divided over normalizing relations with Israel, as it finds itself under intense pressure from the Trump administration to become the third Arab country to do so in short order _ after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Washington’s push for Sudanese-Israeli ties is part of a campaign to score foreign policy achievements ahead of the U.S. presidential election. Sudan seemed like a natural target because of U.S. leverage _ Khartoum’s desperate efforts to be removed from the U.S. list of states sponsoring terrorism. Sudan can only get international loans and aid _ essential for rescuing its economy _ once that stain is removed.