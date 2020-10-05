2 toddlers lose adoptive mom; older sisters fill the void

NEWARK, New Jersey (AP) — Two adult sisters in New Jersey had been hoping over the years to have children, though the timing hadn’t yet worked out. In May, their mother died from COVID-19, and now they’re teaming up to raise a 4-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl adopted by their mom when she was in her late 40s. Four years ago, with the children she had raised as a single mom all in their 20s, Lunisol Guzman decided to become foster mother to a baby boy. She adopted him two years later. And after his birth mother had another child, Guzman adopted that baby girl as well.