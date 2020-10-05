3 win Nobel medicine award for Hepatitis C virus discovery

STOCKHOLM (AP) --The 2020 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded jointly to Americans Harvey J. Alter and Charles M. Rice and British scientist Michael Houghton for the discovery of the Hepatitis C virus.

The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and prize money of over $1.1 million courtesy of a bequest left by Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel.

The medicine prize carries particular significance this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has highlighted the importance that medical research has for societies and economies around the world.

The other prizes are physics, chemists, literature, peace and economics.