Belgium’s new princess sees no need to be treated as royalty

BRUSSELS (AP) — Delphine Boel has been acknowledged as Belgian Princess Delphine of Saxe-Coburg after a two-decade royal paternity scandal. Still, she said on Monday she’d rather be considered an artist than a royal. Last week, a Belgian court ruled in her favor and officially recognized here as the daughter of former King Albert II, something the aging monarch had fought tooth and nail to avoid ever since the paternity allegations became public. Princess Delphine said going to court was all about getting family recognition and the love of a father who had always coldshouldered her.