Beloit police say large gathering preceded fatal shooting

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Beloit police are continuing to pursue leads in the shooting death Saturday of a Beloit woman and are asking for witnesses to step forward.

Chelsey R. Payton, 26, was shot about 2 a.m. Saturday near Park and Grand avenues and died at an area hospital, according to a news release.

Jeffery D. Scott, 32, also was injured in the shooting.

Police say they are aware that there was a large gathering at the time of the shooting and that many people left the area in the short time between the shooting and the moment officers arrived on the scene.

Police say they have evidence that many shots were fired at that location.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information to share should call the non-emergency line at (608) 757-2244.

Police can also take anonymous tips via Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 362-7463 or online at www.p3tips.com/482.