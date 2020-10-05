Brother of airman charged with Arizona murder gets probation

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The brother of a U.S. Air Force airman charged with murder in northern Arizona has been sentenced in a separate but related case. Samuel Gooch was given three years of probation Monday in Coconino County Superior Court. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to a reduced charge of facilitation to commit hindering prosecution. Without a plea agreement, Gooch faced prison time. Authorities accused him of flying to Arizona from Wisconsin in early May to pick up what he thought was the rifle used in the shooting of 27-year-old Sasha Krause. Gooch’s younger brother, Mark, has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in Krause’s death.