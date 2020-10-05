CEOs of 3 social media giants to testify at Senate hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CEOs of technology giants Facebook, Google and Twitter are expected to testify for an Oct. 28 Senate hearing on tech companies’ control over hate speech and misinformation on their platforms. The Senate Commerce Committee voted last week to authorize subpoenas for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai of Google and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey to force them to testify if they didn’t agree to do so voluntarily. Spokespeople for the companies said Monday that the CEOs will cooperate. The hearing, coming less than a week before Election Day, marks a new bipartisan initiative against Big Tech companies, which have been under increasing scrutiny over issues of competition and hate speech.