Coan to see specialist, Mertz taking first-team reps

MADISON (WKOW) -- Badger quarterback Jack Coan will see a specialist after injuring his foot Saturday in practice.

The team will know more about his status later this week, Coach Paul Chryst said Monday.

The injury was in practice while Coan was dropping back, it wasn’t a contact injury.

Chryst also said that Graham Mertz has been taking reps at quarterback with the starting offense.

The Associated Press first reported Coan’s injury and said the senior from Sayville, New York, is out indefinitely.

The 16th-ranked Badgers open their season Oct. 24 by hosting Illinois.

Coan is coming off a 2019 season where he completed 69.6% of his passes for 2,727 yards and 18 touchdowns with 5 interceptions.

That leaves quarterbacks Graham Mertz, Chase Wolf, and Danny Vanden Boom. Mertz has the most experience playing in two games as a freshman last season completing 9 of 10 passes for 73 yards.

