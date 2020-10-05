 Skip to Content

Control of Venezuelan gold held in London cast into doubt

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A British court has thrown into question who controls nearly $2 billion in Venezuelan gold stowed in a London bank amid a power struggle between President Nicolás Maduro and his leading rival. The appeals court ruling set aside a British judge’s earlier decision granting control of the bullion to U.S.-backed opposition leader Juan Guaidó. Britain recognizes Guaidó as Venezuela’s legitimate leader, while also holding diplomatic ties with Maduro. The appeals court has ordered a deeper investigation into the matter before either side is given access to the gold. Maduro has demanded the gold. But Britain’s central bank had refused to hand it over.

