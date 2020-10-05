COVID-19 hospitalizations reach record in Dane County

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County has reached a record number of people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to numbers from Public Health Madison & Dane County.

As of Sunday, 47 people were in Dane County hospitals with COVID-19. Public health makes daily updates to numbers like hospitalizations related to the pandemic on an online dashboard.

"Hospitals are filling up," Dane County Executive Joel Parisi said in a written statement. "Now is the time for all of us to look at our days and identify steps we can all take to help reduce not only the risk to ourselves but also that of those around us."

The previous record, 46 hospitalizations was set in early April.

Hospitalizations have spiked statewide as the disease's spread worsens.

"We know what we have to do in order to limit the spread of this terrible virus," Parisi said. "We need to do it now, for ourselves and for our neighbors."