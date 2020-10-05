Dane County announces funding for Madison Center for Black Excellence and Culture

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Monday he will include $810,000 in his 2021 budget to help organizers purchase land on the south side of Madison for the Center for Black Excellence and Culture.

“Madison’s Black community needs a central place to gather, network with fellow Black professionals, and celebrate culture,” said County Executive Parisi.

Wisconsin is regularly named as one of the worst states for racial inequality, with Dane County’s racial disparities being among the state’s most extreme. Organizers hope the Center for Black Excellence and Culture will address this absence of cultural space to celebrate and advance Dane County’s Black community.

“We truly believe that creating a physical space for Black people to celebrate our culture, pay tribute to our history, and nurture future Black leaders will advance the entire community, so we’re thrilled that the County Executive’s proposal includes support for The Center for Black Excellence and Culture,” said Rev. Dr. Alex Gee, Jr.

The Center for Black Excellence and Culture will be located on 3.5 acres on the 700 block of West Badger Road and situated in the historic Black neighborhood of South Park Street. County funds will be used to purchase the land needed for the building pad and a portion of the entry area for the project 54,000-square-foot and leased back to the Center at nominal cost.

“Empirical data now proves the long-term health effects racial disparities have on people of color,” said Rev. Lilada Gee, founder of Defending Black Girlhood and Black Woman Heal. “Creating safe places for Black residents in Dane County and beyond to heal will benefit all of us.”

Organizers hope the Center for Black Excellence and Culture will: