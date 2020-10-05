‘Do I continue to stay and beat my head against a brick wall?’ Sauk Co. health officer resigns over pandemic politics

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Sauk County's health officer says he's done playing politics.

Tim Lawther's last day is October 14.

"Do I continue to stay and beat my head against a brick wall, or do I leave and try to make an impact in the world in a different way?" he said.

Lawther submitted a scathing resignation letter saying that during the COVID-19 pandemic, health professionals have been treated with "disrespect and disdain" and he's been personally called a "liar," "communist," "fascist" and more.

"There is a national model for this level of irrational, unprofessional, not-helpful political discourse," Lawther said. "The problem is, it's trickling down to and empowering local leaders."

Sauk County has seen its total number of COVID cases double since mid-August. Lawther said his staff were working as hard as they could, without enough support from the county government.

"Without the level of support that they need, there's going to be a tremendous burnout among all public health staff," he said. "Not just leadership, but people actually on the front lines doing the work. And that is something that we cannot allow to happen."

Sauk County Board Chair Tim McCumber said he was surprised by Lawther's resignation, especially the tone in his letter.

"I don't think if I would have left my job, I would have burned that bridge," he said.

McCumber said he felt the county was being supportive of the health department. He also said that Lawther was the one clashing with supervisors.

"In watching Mr. Lawther over the last several months, supervisors would sometimes ask questions, and he would be somewhat condescending to them," McCumber said.

Lawther says he's tired of debating science, and pandemic politics have taken over -- preventing him from doing his job.

"When it actually impacts how we do things and peoples' abilities to understand or buy in to science at a basic, essential level, this is not a situation that's winnable," he said.

Both Lawther and McCumber said that Lawther's resignation was his own decision. McCumber said that Lawther's deputy is expected to take over in the interim while a permanent replacement is found.

McCumber says the people of Sauk County shouldn't worry, and that the departure won't directly impact them, since the rest of the health department staff will remain the same.

Lawther says he's hoping people take notice of his resignation and re-examine their elected officials.

"We need to get a handle on this," he said. "We need to get back to these preventative measures. We need to prevent the spread and the growth of this virus."