Epic scale of California wildfires continues to grow

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The staggering scale of California’s wildfires has reached another milestone: a single fire has surpassed 1 million acres. The new mark for the August Complex in the Coast Range between San Francisco and the Oregon state line came Monday — a day after the total area of land burned by California wildfires this year passed 4 million acres, more than double the previous record. The August Complex began as dozens of fires ignited by lightning in the Mendocino National Forest in mid-August and became California’s largest fire on record in September. As of Monday, it covers nearly 1,566 square miles.