Falcons promote Abrams, Fry from practice squad vs Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have promoted cornerback Delrick Abrams Jr. from the practice squad as a replacement for first-round pick A.J. Terrell, who remains on the COVID-19 reserve list. The Falcons have also brought up safety Jamal Carter and kicker Elliott Fry as practice squad additions for their game against the Green Bay Packers. Terrell is missing his second straight game after testing positive. Abrams, an undrafted rookie, played his first game last week for the injury-plagued Falcons. Four other starters have also been ruled out, including kicker Younghoe Koo. Fry is set to make his NFL debut for Koo.