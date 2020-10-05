Former tech CEO gets home confinement for admissions bribe

BOSTON (AP) — A former tech executive has been sentenced to one year of home confinement for paying $300,000 to bribe his son’s way into Georgetown University as a tennis recruit even though the son did not play tennis. Peter Dameris, of Pacific Palisades, California, appeared before a Boston federal judge Monday via video. He pleaded guilty in June to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. His sentence also included a $95,000 fine. Dameris is the former CEO of technology services company ASGN Inc.. He joins dozens of parents and college coaches who have pleaded guilty in the scheme.