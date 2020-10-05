Former transport minister becomes new Thai finance minister

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand has a new finance minister, its third in less than three months. The appointment of Arkhom Termpittayapaisith was officially confirmed Monday. The job presents a huge challenge as Thailand strives to cushion the devastating economic fallout from the coronavirus. Arkhom served as transport minister in the military government installed after a 2014 coup and before that headed the National Economic and Social Development Council, the country’s economic planning agency. Arkhom’s immediate predecessor resigned on Sept. 1 after less than a month on the job. His predecessor stepped down for political reasons.