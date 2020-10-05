 Skip to Content

Frost Advisory until MON 8:00 AM CDT

Last updated today at 4:28 am
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Dodge County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures dropping into the lower 30s will result in
widespread frost formation.

* WHERE…Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

