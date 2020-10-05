Frost Advisory until MON 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Crawford County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s this

morning. This will result in frost formation.

* WHERE…In Iowa, Allamakee and Clayton Counties. In Wisconsin,

Crawford, Grant, Richland and Vernon Counties.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

