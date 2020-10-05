Hospitalizations increase in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU (WKOW) -- Hospitalizations are on the rise in areas of Wisconsin outside Dane County.

Aspirus Health System in Wausau reported, as of Sunday there were 91 hospitalizations in the north, central region of the state. A month ago, that number was 26.

Aspirus' CEO said the hospital is near capacity for COVID-19 designated areas.

"We do have a surge plan that allows us to scale into additional space with additional beds so we are able to increase our bed capacity to care for the patients but it makes maintaining certain electives and non-essential procedures have ot be delayed in order to free up those beds," said Steve Heywood.

Heywood said the biggest challenge is making sure there's enough staff to care for additional patients.