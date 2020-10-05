Israel army strikes Gaza target after rocket attack

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli aircraft has struck what the army says is a Hamas military target in the southern Gaza Strip. The airstrike late Monday came shortly after Gaza militants fired a rocket into Israel. Israeli media say the rocket landed in an open area and did not cause any damage or injuries. But it broke a weekslong lull. Israel holds Gaza’s Hamas rulers responsible for all fire out of the territory and usually responds to rocket attacks with airstrikes on Hamas targets. In the Israeli-occuped West Bank, meanwhile, the Israeli army says it shot a Palestinian man who was allegedly throwing firebombs at troops. Details on his condition weren’t immediately available.