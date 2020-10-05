Israeli police clash with mourners at rabbi’s funeral

ASHDOD, Israel (AP) — Israeli police have scuffled with mourners at the funeral of a revered rabbi. It is the latest in a string of clashes between security forces and ultra-Orthodox Jews violating a national coronavirus lockdown order. Police announced earlier Monday that they had reached an agreement with mourners to allow a funeral procession for Rabbi Mordechai Leifer. But thousands of people showed up for the funeral, and police said the crowd did not honor the pledge to maintain social-distancing. Israeli authorities have struggled to impose national lockdown orders in ultra-Orthodox areas, where many residents have resisted orders to stay away from synagogues and avoid large communal gatherings.