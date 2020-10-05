‘It’s a journey,’ Woman’s COVID recovery shows strain of virus on hospital resources

MADISON (WKOW) -- The day Sue Slauson was able to leave Meriter Hospital was a moment of celebration for her family and her team of healthcare providers.

"It's a journey. You know, it's been a very long journey. And the journey continues. I've gotten much better, but I still have a long way to go," Slauson told 27 News.

Sue and her husband Maury Martin both came down with the coronavirus in late May. After about a week of symptoms, they realized her case was dangerous.

"My blood saturation kept getting lower and lower," she said. "We called and they said get her into the hospital right away."

Slauson was moved to the ICU quickly, where she was eventually put on a ventilator; one of the most critical patients in the hospital.

Her near-deadly case of COVID kept her at Meriter Hospital for 66 days. Healthcare workers lined the hallway as she was wheeled out to go home in mid-August.

Luckily, she had been there at a time when the hospitals weren't that full.

"I was very fortunate. The nurses, doctors were there," Slauson said. "But it wasn't at capacity either. It will be a problem when things fill up."

That's starting to happen right now in Dane County. Health officials reported a record number of COVID hospitalizations Monday, with 47 patients across the county.

27 News checked in with each of Madison's hospital systems. There are about 15 patients at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital as of Monday and about a dozen at UnityPoint Health Meriter. UW Health declined to share exact numbers on COVID patients, but based on the total, it appears to be roughly 20.

Hospital officials say it's manageable for now, but they worry what might happen as coronavirus cases spike across the state.

"We have seen a slight increase over the last week, in terms of COVID hospitalization. Still kind of trending in a little bit of an increase over the last week, in terms of overall capacity," said Kyle Nondorf, president of St. Mary's Hospital. "We are still functioning in a normal operations mentality right now."

Still, all hospitals are preparing for the possibility of a surge and making plans for how to care for patients if the hospitals fill up.

"What we don't want to have is get to a point where we're stressing the system so much, then that other patient care has to be traded off," said Dr. Aimee Becker, UW Health's chief medical officer. 'That's why, I think, we're all so worried about this and want to make sure that everybody, every single person in the state, is doing what we know stops the spread of COVID-19."

The state Department of Health Services is reporting hospitals across Wisconsin are at a little over 80 percent capacity for all patients, including in the ICUs.

The governor's office issued an order last week to address the strains the pandemic has put on the healthcare system, allowing hospitals to more easily bring in workers from out of state if needed.

The hospital systems told 27 News they haven't had to use that yet, but it's an option as part of their planning process.

As the health experts closely watch the case data, people like Sue Slauson are hoping the community will be convinced to keep each other safe.

"It's a killer disease, really it's not to be taken lightly," she said. "I am just so disappointed in Wisconsin and the people who don't take it seriously."

Slauson still has a long way to go before she's able to enjoy her normal life again. She's still on oxygen and doctors say she has permanent damage, but she's hopeful she'll continue to regain her strength as the weeks go on.