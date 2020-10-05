Janesville couple celebrates 76th wedding anniversary
JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A Janesville couple celebrated a major milestone -- their 76th wedding anniversary.
Bob and Pat Homan live at Oak Park Place in Janesville.
Their relatives helped them mark the occasion with a drive-by celebration.
"That just made my heart swell. Just wonderful. Can't believe all these people came for us," they shared.
The Homans met in high school and got married 76 years ago.
A color guard was also there to honor them, because Bob is a veteran.