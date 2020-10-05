 Skip to Content

Janesville couple celebrates 76th wedding anniversary

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A Janesville couple celebrated a major milestone -- their 76th wedding anniversary.

Bob and Pat Homan live at Oak Park Place in Janesville.

Their relatives helped them mark the occasion with a drive-by celebration.

"That just made my heart swell. Just wonderful. Can't believe all these people came for us," they shared.

The Homans met in high school and got married 76 years ago.

A color guard was also there to honor them, because Bob is a veteran.

