Key players in Libya conflict seek cease-fire in talks

BERLIN (AP) — World powers and other countries with interests in Libya’s long-running civil war are holding virtual ministerial talks, in a meeting co-hosted by the United Nations and Germany aimed at promoting a cease-fire between the North African country’s rival governments. Germany has been trying to act as an intermediary in the conflict, and in January held a summit in Berlin where participants from both sides agreed to respect an arms embargo and push Libya’s warring parties to reach a full cease-fire, but the agreement has been repeatedly violated. The United Nations says the talks Monday come at a “critical moment” for Libya.