Lawsuit says Omaha Police used excessive force at protests

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A lawsuit accuses Omaha police of using excessive force when they responded to protests against police brutality and racial injustice in Nebraska’s largest city earlier this year with pepper balls and mass arrests. The American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska said Monday it would file a federal lawsuit challenging police tactics. City officials didn’t immediately respond Monday but previously, they have defended the arrests made during protests because police believed the gatherings had the potential to become violent and in some cases violence had already broken out. At one protest in July more than 100 people were arrested but most of the charges were later dismissed.