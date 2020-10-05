Madison man pleads guilty to fraud connected to Janesville gas stations

MADISON (WKOW) – A Madison man has pleaded guilty to two fraud charges, one connected to two family-owned Janesville gas stations and the other for borrowing money through the federal CARES act.

Ahmad Kanan, 49, pleaded guilty Oct. 2 to two separate federal crimes charged in two separate indictments: Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) fraud and access device fraud.

Kanan faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on the CARES Act fraud and 10 years on the access device fraud.

According to the U.S. Attorney's office, Kanan was acting on behalf of Altin Labs, Inc. as its Chief Executive Officer and majority owner when he applied for two Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP loans, funded by the CARES Act.

First, in April, Kanan applied for a $72,500 PPP loan through the Bank of Kaukauna in Kaukauna, Wisconsin, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office.

The Bank of Kaukauna noted a discrepancy in the spelling of Kanan’s name in the application, and Altin Labs did not receive the money.

Then in May, Kanan again applied for a PPP loan, requesting $47,060 through Cross River Bank located in New Jersey.

This time, Altin Labs received the money, prosecutors said.

Kanan admitted that in his PPP applications, he used a false spelling of his name and indicated that he was not under indictment on criminal charges, when in fact he was the subject of an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin in October 2019, charging him with access device fraud.

The separate access device charges related to two family-owned gas stations that Kanan operated in Janesville.

Kanan admitted to using the routing and account numbers from the bank account of the Embassy of Libya-Military Attaché to pay to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue sales and use tax, penalties, and interest owed by his gas stations in the amount of $83,783.41 in July 2017, and $108,053.02 in December 2017.

The Libyan Embassy did not give Kanan permission to use their bank account to make these payments.

U.S. District Judge William M. Conley scheduled sentencing for January 6, 2021.